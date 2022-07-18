Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began an investigation Sunday for the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened earlier the same day in Highland County.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested Ohio BCI’s involvement, according to Steve Irwin, who is with BCI.

The victim is male and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning. It began as a traffic stop on OH-62 south of Hillsboro, Irwin said.

