First Alert Weather Day: Rain, standing water for morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain and thunder chances persist Monday morning with areas of standing water and some disruptions expected for the early morning commute.

That makes this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

The heaviest rain should taper by 8 a.m.

It will be cloudy Monday afternoon and we could see a stray downpour late in the day.

High temperatures will be much cooler, only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to the rain-cooled air and cloud coverage.

Tuesday will be quiet and warmer with lots of sunshine and high temperatures near normal in the mid-to-upper 80s.

