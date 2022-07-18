Contests
Hotel rooms hard to find leading up to Cincinnati Music Festival

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Music Festival is back and the event is resulting in fully booked hotels.

Once again, people from all over the country will be packing into Paul Brown Stadium this weekend for the Cincinnati Music Festival with Janet Jackson headlining the event.

Jason Dunn with the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau says they are expecting around 100,000 people to come out each night for the concerts and festivities.

“I will say it’s on par to be bigger than what it was pre-COVID,” said Dunn.

The anticipated crowds are reflected in sales at all of the hotels downtown, with the Hilton, Hyatt and Renaissance all booked.

The Westin says they are at 95% capacity with limited rooms available, but it will cost you. The online rate is about $600/night

However, Dunn says do not let booked hotels discourage you from attending.

“I would still encourage them to keep moving and try to get in contact with the individual properties to see what comes about,” said Dunn. “There’s also AirBnB’s where there are options available. Still, we’re a drivable city so driving in and maybe driving back home if you live close enough to do that.”

Dunn says the Cincinnati Music Festival is the largest annual event the city hosts bringing in $107 million each year.

He says the crowds are expected to be bigger this year due to new advertising outside of the city plus a lineup of activities outside of the concert.

