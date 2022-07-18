Ja’Marr Chase not among the 15 highest-rated WRs in Madden 23

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase turned in one of the best seasons last year for wide receivers in the NFL. Despite the phenomenal season, the Bengals’ star falls outside the 10 highest-rated receivers in Madden 23.

Chase is tied for 19th in wide receiver ratings with an 87 overall.

There’s no argument against the top two rated WRs: Davante Adams (99) and Cooper Kupp (98).

When looking at some of the others in the position group rated higher than Chase, there are some headscratchers.

Among those rated ahead of Chase include Amari Cooper (90), Chris Godwin (89), Adam Thielen (88) and D.J. Moore (88).

The top 10 wide receivers in Madden 23:

No. 1 - Davante Adams (99)

No. 2 - Cooper Kupp (98)

No. 3 - Tyreek Hill (97)

No. 4 - Deandre Hopkins (96)

No. 5 - Stefon Diggs (95)

No. 6 - Justin Jefferson (93)

No. 7 - Mike Evans (92)

No. 8 - Kennan Allen (91)

No. 9 - Terry McLaurin (91)

No. 10 - Amari Cooper (90)

Chase’s deep route running attribute (89) is the 10th best in Madden 23.

Who do you think runs the best Deep Routes 🤔 #Madden23 Ratings: https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY pic.twitter.com/0cc3R9tdz7 — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 18, 2022

Madden 23 running back ratings will be released on Wednesday and quarterback ratings will be unveiled on Friday.

Madden 23 comes out on Aug. 19.

