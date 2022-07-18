New program hopes to fill hundreds of auto tech jobs in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new program recently expanded in Cincinnati with the goal to get more people to work in the auto technician industry.

There are an estimated 600 jobs unfilled for auto techs in the Cincinnati area right now, according to Automotive Apprentice Group. Another study says for every four people that leave the industry, only one enters the workforce.

“This is a great career path for a lot of folks looking to find their way in,” says Automotive Apprentice Group (AAG) President Joe Atkinson, “The beauty of it is, it can offer a generational change for a lot of families or young people. These jobs are so high demand that there is security and they’re great paying.”

Atkinson says AAG is offering an apprenticeship program to fill those jobs.

“College isn’t for everyone and these are high-paying trade skills,” says Atkinson. “I go into dealerships all the time that tell me they have people making $150,000 as certified technicians. These jobs are going [unfilled] until there’s 25-30% or more empty bays in areas in these different repair centers and jobs are waiting.”

Those that are accepted into the AAG program will get hands-on and virtual training, tools and their education at no cost.

The two-year mentored support is based on a program in Australia. Here in the United States, it is geared toward men and women aged 18-26.

If you are interested in applying for the program you can do so here. You can also find job openings there too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.