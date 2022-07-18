Pedestrian killed in Forest Park, investigation underway

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a male pedestrian was struck and killed on in Forest Park overnight, according to Forest Park police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The male victim’s identity has not been released.

Two people called 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday to report a male struck in the area of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Drive, according to recordings of the calls released to FOX19 NOW.

The person was then visibly trapped under a vehicle on the side of the road, the callers told dispatchers.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the pedestrian’s death, Forest Park police say.

About two hours after the pedestrian was struck, as law enforcement continued to investigate, a motorist drove through the scene, nearly striking officers on Winton Road, court records show.

The motorist didn’t strike anyone, but he was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and misconduct at an emergency, Forest Park police confirm.

Court records identify the driver as Mac Arthur Phillips III, 47, of Fairfield.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:48 a.m. Monday, jail records show.

The affidavit states that Phillips “knowingly operated a vehicle while intoxicated, passing a marked cruiser blocking traffic and entered an active accident/traffic scene investigation, hampering law enforcement in their official duties.”

This is not his first OVI charge, according to his ticket. There is a prior OVI in Ohio, it states.

Phillips also refused to take a test to measure his alleged level of intoxication, according to the ticket.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

