Police: Man dead in Walnut Hills hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police responded to a deadly hit-and-run in Walnut Hills early Sunday morning.

John Miller, 26, was walking on Gilbert Avenue around 3:28 a.m. when he was hit by a car., according to Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge.

Miller’s injuries were fatal, Theetge says.

The driver, Donte Bennie, 49, fled the scene and was later located by police, according to Theetge.

Bennie was not injured in the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment have yet to be determined.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

