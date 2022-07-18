Contests
Police: Man dead in Walnut Hills hit-skip crash

Officers eventually found the driver.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police responded to a deadly hit-and-run in Walnut Hills early Sunday morning.

John Miller, 26, was walking on Gilbert Avenue around 3:28 a.m. when he was hit by a car., according to Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge.

Miller’s injuries were fatal, Theetge says.

The driver, Donte Bennie, 49, fled the scene and was later located by police, according to Theetge.

Bennie was not injured in the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment have yet to be determined.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

