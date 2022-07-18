Police: UV fled Butler Co. crash that severely injured couple

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding an SUV that fled a serious crash last week.

The crash happened last Thursday, July 14, according to the Trenton Police Department, leaving an “elderly couple” with severe injuries.

Police reference the crash in a Facebook post but do not say what happened.

The SUV is a mid-2000s gray GMC Envoy with heavy damage to the front end, police say. It was last seen without the front bumper cover going northbound on South Main Street in the area of Lemon Township/Middletown.

The driver is described as a heavy-set man with a potential leg injury. Police also describe a passenger, a thin woman with long hair.

If you see this vehicle or know where it is, please contact Detective Spinelli at (513) 428-0134.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.