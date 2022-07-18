Contests
Man identified after officer-involved shooting in Highland County

BCI is looking into the incident.
Officer Involved Shooting in Highland County: What We Know
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified the deceased man after an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday in Highland County.

Richard Poulin, 58, was pulled over for a traffic stop on OH-62 south of Hillsboro, according to Steve Irwin, who is with BCI.

Irwin said after the traffic stop, a chase occurred and eventually ended near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro, which is when the shooting happened.

Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested Ohio BCI’s involvement, according to Irwin.

The investigation is ongoing and BCI’s findings will be turned over to Highland County Prosecutor’s Office once complete.

