Man identified after officer-involved shooting in Highland County

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified the deceased man after an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday in Highland County.

Richard Poulin, 58, was pulled over for a traffic stop on OH-62 south of Hillsboro, according to Steve Irwin, who is with BCI.

Irwin said after the traffic stop, a chase occurred and eventually ended near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro, which is when the shooting happened.

Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested Ohio BCI’s involvement, according to Irwin.

The investigation is ongoing and BCI’s findings will be turned over to Highland County Prosecutor’s Office once complete.

