Teen charged with murder following death of father, son in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is now facing murder charges in connection with the July 14 death of a father and son at a Clermont County trailer park.

The arrest of a 17-year-old was announced by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The teen is charged with the following, according to the sheriff’s office:

Aggravated murder (four counts)

Murder (four counts)

Aggravated robbery (two counts)

Robbery (two counts)

Burglary

Tampering with evidence

Ryan Larison, 34, and his father, 59-year-old Rusty Larison, were found shot inside of a mobile home on State Route 132 in Ohio Township just after 2 a.m. on July 14. Ryan and Rust were pronounced dead around 4:15 a.m. by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

In addition to the 17-year-old teen who was arrested for murder, an 18-year-old has also been charged in connection with Ryan and Rusty’s deaths, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Anthony Montgomery, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Montgomery, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Two days after his arrest on July 16, Montgomery appeared in court as a judge set his bond at $1 million.

There are at least three people now facing charges in connection with the investigation.

Dakota Pfeiffer, 20, was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge early in the investigation, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced on July 15.

Dakota Pfeiffer (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation into Ryan and Rusty’s deaths is expected to lead to more charges against “numerous other individuals” for their roles, the sheriff’s office added.

Another juvenile remains at large, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants have been filed for the individual.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.