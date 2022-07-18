Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Two men arrested in Northside homicide

Pregnant Woman Shot, Man Killed at Northside Apt. Complex
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested two men on murder charges overnight in connection with a fatal shooting in Northside over the weekend.

Darrius Wilson, 25, and Deonte Wilson, 22, are both accused of causing the death of Anthony Billups at about 3 p.m. Sunday at Northside Flat apartment complex on Kentucky Avenue, court records show.

Three to five shots were fired from the parking lot and the bullets broke through the glass doors in one of the apartment buildings, striking a man and a pregnant woman, according to Lt. Stephenie Fassnacht.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and underwent surgery, the lieutenant said.

“Murder was caught on video and witness statements confirm” both men’s involvement, police wrote in court records.

Darrius Wilson was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 12:30 a.m. Monday and Deonte Wilson arrived at 1:11 a.m., jail records show.

Both men are scheduled to make their first court appearances in the case at 9 a.m.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck flipped Saturday causing the interstates to close on both sides near the Brent...
I-71/I-75 reopens after tanker truck overturns near Brent Spence Bridge
One dead, one injured in Northside shooting on July 17.
One dead, 1 injured in fatal Northside shooting
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
The suspects used a credit card that was in a purse they stole from a person at a Delhi...
Suspects buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Oakley Kroger with stolen credit card
Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say

Latest News

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to Forest Park overnight.
Coroner responds to Forest Park overnight, driver under arrest after driving thru investigation scene: court docs
Rain and thunder chances persist Monday morning with areas of standing water and some...
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, standing water for morning commute
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
Frist Alert Weather Day Monday Morning
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman