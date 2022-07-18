Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Wet Weather Comes To An End

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The afternoon will slowly see cloud cover decrease to become partly cloudy in the late afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray downpour late in the day, but most will be drying out in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to the rain-cooled air and cloud coverage.

Tuesday is quiet and warmer with abundant sunshine and highs near normal in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Wednesday will be a day to take it easy if outdoors, as heat and humidity builds into the tri-state. Highs will be in the low 90s, but with humidity factored in, it will feel like the upper 90s to the low 100s. It won’t feel as bad in the shade as breezy winds will accompany the summertime sticky air with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms quickly move through Wednesday night as a weak front passes through, which will push highs back in the 80s on Thursday with sunshine. The 90s return Friday and last through Sunday with rain chances returning once again Saturday evening into Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck flipped Saturday causing the interstates to close on both sides near the Brent...
I-71/I-75 reopens after tanker truck overturns near Brent Spence Bridge
One dead, one injured in Northside shooting on July 17.
One dead, 1 injured in fatal Northside shooting
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
The suspects used a credit card that was in a purse they stole from a person at a Delhi...
Suspects buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Oakley Kroger with stolen credit card
Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Wet Monday Morning Drive
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
Frist Alert Weather Day Monday Morning
Flood watch in the tri-state until 8am Monday morning.
Rain lingers into Monday morning before heat arrives midweek!
Showers linger into Monday morning, but drier and hotter air returns by the middle of the work...
Showers linger into Monday morning before heat returns