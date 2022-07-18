Wet Weather Comes To An End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The afternoon will slowly see cloud cover decrease to become partly cloudy in the late afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray downpour late in the day, but most will be drying out in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to the rain-cooled air and cloud coverage.

Tuesday is quiet and warmer with abundant sunshine and highs near normal in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Wednesday will be a day to take it easy if outdoors, as heat and humidity builds into the tri-state. Highs will be in the low 90s, but with humidity factored in, it will feel like the upper 90s to the low 100s. It won’t feel as bad in the shade as breezy winds will accompany the summertime sticky air with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms quickly move through Wednesday night as a weak front passes through, which will push highs back in the 80s on Thursday with sunshine. The 90s return Friday and last through Sunday with rain chances returning once again Saturday evening into Sunday.

