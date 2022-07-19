19 for a Cure: Nutrition and cancer treatment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good nutrition is especially important if you have cancer because both the illness and its treatments can change the way you eat.

Cancer and its treatments can also affect the way your body tolerates certain foods and uses nutrients.

In this 19 for a Cure report, we talk about why nutrition is so important for cancer patients.

