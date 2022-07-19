Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

19 for a Cure: Nutrition and Cancer Treatment

By FOX19 Sales
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good nutrition is especially important if you have cancer because both the illness and its treatments can change the way you eat.

Cancer and its treatments can also affect the way your body tolerates certain foods and uses nutrients.

In this 19 for a Cure report, we talk about why nutrition is so important for cancer patients.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
1 teen arrested, warrant issued for another after father, son killed in Clermont County
An investigation is underway after a male pedestrian was struck and killed in Forest Park...
Pedestrian killed in Forest Park hit and run, investigation underway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel:...
Amid deadly SWAT standoff, hotel worker says she had to keep cleaning rooms

Latest News

19
19 for a Cure: Nutrition and cancer treatment
Sunscreen
19 For a Cure: The fight against skin cancer
19 For a Cure: The fight against skin cancer
19 For a Cure: The fight against skin cancer
Dr. Jennifer Walker is a TriHealth physician who specializes in the Mohs surgical technique to...
19 for a Cure: Treating skin cancer with Mohs surgical technique