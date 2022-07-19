Contests
3 teens, 2 adults charged in connection with deaths of father, son in Clermont County

3 teens and two adults have now been charged in connection with the deaths of a father and son...
3 teens and two adults have now been charged in connection with the deaths of a father and son at a mobile home park in Clermont County on July 14.
By Jared Goffinet and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three teens and two adults are now facing charges in connection with the July 14 deaths of a father and son at a Clermont County trailer park, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Ryan Larison, 34, and his father, 59-year-old Rusty Larison, were found shot inside of a mobile home in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on State Route 132 in Ohio Township just after 2 a.m. Ryan and Rusty were pronounced dead around 4:15 a.m. by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Christian Radin Montgomery, 17, was taken into custody Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says he has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary and tampering with evidence.

Christian Montgomery, 17, has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery,...
Christian Montgomery, 17, has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, and tampering with evidence following the deaths of a father and son in Clermont County, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

A 16-year-old is facing the same charges as Christian, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition, detectives with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office say another 16-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that 18-year-old Anthony Montgomery is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of Rusty and Ryan.

Anthony Montgomery, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont...
Anthony Montgomery, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Two days after his arrest on July 16, Montgomery appeared in court as a judge set his bond at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office says Dakota Pfeiffer, 20, who was originally charged with tampering with evidence, has now also been charged with one count of aggravated murder.

Pfeiffer was arraigned in Clermont County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning where his bond was set at $1.5 million in cash.

He remains in the Clermont County Jail.

Dakota Pfeiffer
Dakota Pfeiffer

The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the Grand Jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

