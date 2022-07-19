90+ dogs rescued from Salt Creek Township home

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WXIX) - The SPCA Cincinnati assisted Franklin County Sherriff’s Department on Friday with the rescue of more than 90 dogs from a home in Salt Creek Township.

After a weekslong investigation, Franklin County Deputies issued a search warrant at the residence in the 21000 block of Beacon Road.

With the help of several humane societies, including the SPCA Cincinnati, dozens of dogs were retrieved for having too many animals inside the home.

The breed of dogs were mostly Boxers, Pit Bulls, and Boxer/Pit Bull mixes, according to the sheriff’s department.

The dogs appeared to be in good health. (SPCA Cincinnati)

“Our priority is making sure that we save as many animals’ lives as possible, here at home and even across state lines.” SPCA Cincinnati’s President and CEO Mike Retzlaff said in the news release. “Our shelter has positioned itself where we are able to not only serve our community at the highest level, but also be a support system to those communities who need additional resources.”

All dogs were taken to a temporary exam station, where veterinarians examined the animals and provided any necessary care. The SPCA said the dogs are in good condition despite the circumstances.

The SPCA currently has 18 of the dogs retrieved in their care.

Charges have not yet been filed.

Once the investigation is completed, deputies will forward their findings to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of what, if any, charges will be filed against the couple, the sheriff’s department said.

For adoption inquiries, you can contact the SPCA at 513-541-6100 or the Franklin County Humane Society at 765-647-1444.

