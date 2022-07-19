Contests
Be on the lookout for areas of fog

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the high humidity, clear sky and nearly calm winds fog may become an issue for the morning commute. The visibility, in most cases, must drop to 0.25 mile or less to create a traffic slow down and tomorrow morning most locations are expected to drop to around 1/2 mile.

By 11:40 pm the relative humidity at all local airports was near 100%, prefect for dense, patchy fog to form for the morning commute. The only airport reporting a reduced visibility at that time was Lunken Airport with a visibility down to 2.5 miles.

Right now the weather looks hot and dry for Jimmy Buffet fans and even hotter and more humid for the Cincinnati Music Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Except for the slight chance of a shower Sunday afternoon the weather looks dry and hot.

