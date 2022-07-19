Body pulled from Ohio River during missing person search

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A body has been pulled from the Ohio River following a search for a missing person, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Crews were called out to the area of the Ohio River near Walnut Street in Lawrenceburg around 10:30 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Myers said.

Meyers said they got reports that someone was in the water close to the riverbank on a floatation device yelling for help.

Bystanders attempted to reach the person, but were unable to get to him, Meyers explained.

Rescue crews searched the water for several hours before finding a body.

Around 4:15 p.m., FOX19 NOW Reporter Ken Baker said rescue crews pulled a body out of the water.

DNR confirms a body was recovered. pic.twitter.com/72gebF77KO — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) July 19, 2022

Officials have not confirmed if the body recovered from the Ohio River is the person who prompted the earlier rescue efforts.

