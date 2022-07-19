Contests
Brookville board member arrested in alleged fight with teens at apartment complex

Charles Campbell says he was just trying to be a good father to his daughter.
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - A Brookville Town Board member faces charges of battery against a police officer, according to court documents.

Charles Campbell, 62, was also charged with resisting arrest Monday. Campbell tells FOX19 he was just trying to be a good father when the incident happened last week.

Court documents say officers responded to a report of a fight and a possible stabbing at the Riverfront Apartment Complex in Brookville on July 10. Authorities can’t yet confirm whether anyone was actually stabbed.

“It’s still under investigation,” Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Huerkamp said.

Campbell and his wife, Donna, were yelling at teens at the apartment complex, and Campbell told them he would beat them up, according to court documents.

Campbell, who does not live at the complex, later told deputies he was just trying to scare the kids because his daughter was having issues with them and that he was at his “wits end with the situation.”

“My intentions that night/that morning was to be a good father to my daughter. I apologize that aspects of my personal life have gone public. I hope to resolve the case as soon as possible,” Campbell told FOX19 in a prepared statement.

Court documents allege officers found Campbell holding a wooden club. The documents also say he told deputies if they wouldn’t do anything about the fight, he would. Then Campbell allegedly charged towards the deputies.

Deputies ordered him to drop the club but they say he refused so they took him to the ground, according to the probable cause affidavit. That’s when records allege he kicked a deputy twice in the leg. The records also say he was tased.

Campbell said in his statement he is still dedicated to being a member of the Brookville Town Board. “I am committed to making this town the best it can be for all citizens. I’m asking for your patience and understanding as this gets resolved.”

His wife, Donna, is also charged with resisting law enforcement.

“She’s alleged to have interfered with the officers as they attempted to arrest Mr. Campbell,” said Huerkamp.

She will have a hearing on August 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

