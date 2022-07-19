Cincinnati Music Festival is back: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G returns to the Queen City this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer, songwriter and actress Janet Jackson is headlining the three-day event with Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson, Toni! Tony! Tone! and more.

It all kicks off with performances Thursday at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Performances Friday and Saturday will be held at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Cincinnati Music Festival is back after a 2-year absence Thursday through Saturday.

Economic impact $107.4 million

according to the UC Economics

Center. Study commissioned by the

Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau #visitCincy @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/WgkdOiT7K2 — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 19, 2022

Here’s the official 2022 lineup:

Thursday, July 21

Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid and Arin Ray

Friday, July 22

Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone! and Jonathan Butler

Saturday, July 23

Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum

In addition to the live music, there’s a wide range of other events going on around Cincinnati this weekend, from shopping to influential speakers.

Serena Williams is the keynote speaker at Black Tech Week, which kicked off Monday and runs through Friday.

A recent study conducted by the UC Economics Center and commissioned by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau shows the Cincinnati Music Festival provides a $107.5 million economic impact to the region, making it the largest annual driver of tourism in the Tri-State.

This year, an estimated 100,000 are expected to come out each night for the concerts and festivities. That is resulting in fully booked hotel rooms but there are still some openings at a few Downtown hotels and several in northern Kentucky.

Check here to make reservations.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling the festival office: 513-924-0900. Check out the seating chart here.

For more information on Cincinnati Music Festival, visit CincyMusicFestival.com.

Here’s where to park

Duke Energy Center Garage 1: 605 Plum Street, Cincinnati, OH

Duke Energy Center Garage 2: 609 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH

Fountain Square Garage: 520 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH

Enquirer Building Parking Garage: 312 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH

3rd and Race Street Lot: Corner of 3rd Street and Race Street, Cincinnati, OH

Scripps Center Garage: 312 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH

3rd and Main Lot: 120 E 3rd Street, Cincinnati, OH

Queen City Square Parking Garage: 319-331 E. 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH

Western and Southern Garage: 310 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, OH

Broadway Lot: 295 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, OH

East Garage: 443 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH

Longworth Hall Lot: 700 W. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH

South Lot: 131 Madison Street, Newport, KY

Directions to Paul Brown Stadium (Gate E)

From I-71

Take 3rd Street Exit

Turn LEFT on Central Ave which dead ends into Mehring Way

Turn LEFT on Mehring Way

Turn LEFT on Elm St.

Turn LEFT onto the plaza level of the stadium (look for a white canopy over an escalator). Plaza level entrance appears as though you are turning onto a sidewalk.

Once on the Plaza Level take a LEFT (toward the river) and park in the designated parking spaces along the stadium’s inner wall (on the right). Gate E is just past these parking spaces.

From I-75

Take 2nd Street Exit

At first stop light, turn RIGHT on Elm Street.

After approx. 150 yards, turn RIGHT onto the plaza level of the stadium (look for a white canopy over an escalator). Plaza level entrance appears as though you are turning onto a sidewalk.

Once on the Plaza Level take a LEFT (toward the river) and park in the designated parking spaces along the stadium’s inner wall (on the right). Gate E is just past these parking spaces.

From I-471

Take 3 rd Street/50W Exit

Take 3rd Street Exit

Turn LEFT on Central Ave which dead ends into Mehring Way

Turn LEFT on Mehring Way  Turn LEFT on Elm St.

Turn LEFT onto the plaza level of the stadium (look for a white canopy over an escalator). Plaza level entrance appears as though you are turning onto a sidewalk.

Once on the Plaza Level take a LEFT (toward the river) and park in the designated parking spaces along the stadium’s inner wall (on the right). Gate E is just past these parking spaces.

From Mehring Way

Head North on Elm Street (at east end of stadium)

Turn LEFT onto the plaza level of the stadium (look for a white canopy over an escalator). Plaza level entrance appears as though you are turning onto a sidewalk.

Once on the Plaza Level take a LEFT (toward the river) and park in the designated parking spaces along the stadium’s inner wall (on the right). Gate E is just past these parking spaces.

From DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI

Head south on Central Ave. until it dead ends into Mehring Way\

Turn LEFT on Mehring Way

Turn LEFT on Elm St.

Turn LEFT onto the plaza level of the stadium (look for a white canopy over an escalator). Plaza level entrance appears as though you are turning onto a sidewalk.

Once on the Plaza Level take a LEFT (toward the river) and park in the designated parking spaces along the stadium’s inner wall (on the right). Gate E is just past these parking spaces

