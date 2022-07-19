Corpse Flower could bloom soon at Cincinnati Zoo

Contests
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rotten smell of decaying flesh could soon be in the air at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

The zoo team says their Corpse Flower is showing signs of its impending bloom.

Aside from the smell of rotting flesh, another unique feature of the Corpse Flower is that is blooms once every five to 10 years

“We’ve all heard how bad the smell is, but it’s just one of those things that you want to experience in order to describe it in your own words,” said Cincinnati Zoo horticulturist Jerome Stenger. “And the fact that the occurrence is so rare, sometimes just blooming once in a decade, makes everyone want to see it.”

The smell only lasts 24 to 36 hours, according to the zoo, which should be bearable even to the people who work in the Zoo’s education building where Morticia, the name that Cincinnati Zoo social followers picked for the plant, is located.

“The odor, color, and temperature, which can rise to 98 degrees, of the flower are meant to attract pollinators that are attracted to dead animals,” said Stenger. “Since the Discovery Forest greenhouse isn’t crawling with dung beetles and flesh flies, we are trying to get our hands on some pollen so we can help Morticia pollinate.”

Once the flower has bloomed and pollination is complete, the flower collapses.

In addition to its unique, sporadic, and stinky blooms, the plant itself can grow to a massive 15 feet tall with leaves as big as 13 feet wide.

The Cincinnati Zoo, and Discovery Forest, are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Summer Adventure presented by Cincinnati/NKY Honda Dealers. Members may enter at 9 a.m. 

