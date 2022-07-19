First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Intense heat, possible severe storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Strong storms will be possible Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. until midnight making it a First Alert Weather Day.

Strong wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats.

A few thunderstorms could reach severe limits with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats.

Wednesday, daytime highs will soar into the mid 90s. Heat indexes will also be over 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Heat indexes will be over 100. (FOX19 NOW)

Looking forward, the weather looks hot and dry for Jimmy Buffet fans on Thursday and even hotter and more humid for the Cincinnati Music Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Except for the slight chance of a shower Sunday afternoon the weather looks dry and hot.

