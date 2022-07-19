Hot and Humid Conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is going to be dry this afternoon as daytime highs reach the upper 80s. Wednesday, daytime highs will soar into the mid 90s. Heat indices will be over 100 degrees. There will also be thunderstorms in the evening forecast. A few thunderstorms could reach severe limits with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats. As a result, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Right now the weather looks hot and dry for Jimmy Buffet fans and even hotter and more humid for the Cincinnati Music Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Except for the slight chance of a shower Sunday afternoon the weather looks dry and hot.

