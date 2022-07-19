Contests
Missing Hillsboro girl found in Texas with 28-year-old man

The girl’s family reported her as missing on July 16.
The girl's friends told police the juvenile had been talking with a man, Alex Roman Nguyen, who...
The girl's friends told police the juvenile had been talking with a man, Alex Roman Nguyen, who was from California.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A missing girl is returning to Ohio after she was found with a 28-year-old man in El Paso, Texas.

The girl was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 16, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

As officers investigated, they found out from the girl’s friends she had been talking with a man named “Roman” from California. The man was later identified as Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, of California, Hillsboro police said.

Nguyen traveled from California to Hillsboro during the week of July 7 and went to the Festival of Bells with the juvenile girl, police explained.

The 28-year-old slept in a rental vehicle that he parked near the girl’s home while in Hillsboro.

The girl’s family reported her missing in the early morning of July 16.

Investigators searched the girl’s Hillsboro bedroom where they found a job application with an address for “Roman” that led the investigation to San Diego, California.

San Diego police were able to help fully identify “Roman” as 28-year-old Alex Nguyen, Hillsboro PD explained.

Hillsboro police said online and cellular tracking led them to believe Nguyen took the missing girl out of Ohio.

Hillsboro PD then called the FBI Cincinnati Field Office to help find Nguyen and the juvenile girl.

In the Tuesday press release from Hillsboro police, they said the girl and Nguyen were both found in El Paso. The girl was found safe and will be brought back to Ohio.

Federal charges against Nguyen are pending and federal authorities will handle the remainder of the investigation and prosecution, according to Hillsboro police.

Hillsboro police did not say how or when the juvenile girl and Nguyen met.

