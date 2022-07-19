Contests
NKY teen using summer vacation to teach tennis to kids

Joey Case is using his summer to teach younger kids about tennis.
Joey Case is using his summer to teach younger kids about tennis.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school tennis player is using his tennis skills to teach kids the game he loves to younger kids in the area.

Each week this summer, Joey Case is serving up smiles and tennis lessons at Pioneer Park to kids in grades 4th through 7th.

“I’ve been playing tennis since I was 8 years old and I teach lessons at Summit Hills Country Club,” explains Case, “And I just enjoy teaching lessons and I wanted to give that opportunity to people who don’t have it.”

Case reached out to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati in 2020. Through their Fit for Life campaign, he offered to teach underprivileged kids how to play tennis.

“I saw they had a Fit for Life campaign to combat childhood obesity and encourage exercise,’” remembers Case, “And they had so many different sports in it but I didn’t see tennis so I thought tennis would be a great fit for their program.”

Case even got the equipment donated so each kid had their own racket and plenty of tennis balls to play the game properly.

Through rainy days and hot, sunny weather, the kids kept learning.

Case says this is his way of paying it forward.

“I just realized I play so much tennis and I’m so lucky to be able to take so many private lessons and group clinics,” Case continues, “And I just wanted to be able to give that to other people who don’t have the opportunity.”

Case will be a senior next year at Villa Madonna Academy.

He hopes to continue the program in the fall, possibly at an indoor court.

He says as long as there is interest from the kids to play tennis, he is willing to continue the lessons.

