Police searching for missing man with dementia

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a missing man who has dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other medical conditions.

Police said 60-year-old Dhan Subba was last seen on Sunday, July 17.

Subba left his home on Shadymist Lane in Mt. Airy and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said he was wearing brown shorts but his shirt color is unknown.

Sybba is described as 5′8″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212.

