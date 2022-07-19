Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Report: Rep. Omar among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that 16 members of Congress were among 34 people arrested outside the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion rights.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and given three warnings before officers made arrests.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
1 teen arrested, warrant issued for another after father, son killed in Clermont County
An investigation is underway after a male pedestrian was struck and killed in Forest Park...
Pedestrian killed in Forest Park hit and run, investigation underway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel:...
Amid deadly SWAT standoff, hotel worker says she had to keep cleaning rooms
Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
In addition to its unique, sporadic, and stinky blooms, the Corpse Flower itself can grow to a...
Corpse Flower could bloom soon at Cincinnati Zoo
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts