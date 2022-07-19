Rescue crews searching Ohio River for possible body in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Numerous law enforcement agencies and first responders are searching the Ohio River for a possible body.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry confirmed teams are searching the water.

The search is focused on the area of the Ohio River near Walnut Street, Sheriff McHenry said.

The sheriff’s office, Lawrenceburg Fire and EMS, Indiana Conservation Officers and Dearborn County Water Rescue are all part of the search, he explained.

The sheriff has not released additional information at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.