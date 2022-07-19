Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects Ohio congressional map once again

In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.
In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court has invalidated the state’s new congressional map once again and demanded a new one for the 2024 election.

In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.

It is ordering the legislature to pass a new plan within 30 days. If it fails, the Redistricting Commission then gets 30 days.

The current map will remain in place for this cycle.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ruled against her party once again.

This is the second time the court has invalidated a congressional map.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
1 teen arrested, warrant issued for another after father, son killed in Clermont County
An investigation is underway after a male pedestrian was struck and killed in Forest Park...
Pedestrian killed in Forest Park hit and run, investigation underway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel:...
Amid deadly SWAT standoff, hotel worker says she had to keep cleaning rooms
Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say

Latest News

The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a...
Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was fingerprinted and photographed on Thursday, Feb. 24...
Lakota emails: Attorney advised against auditor’s proposed $750M country club ‘partnership’ for golf academy
Some storms have the potential to be severe.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Intense heat, possible severe storms
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’