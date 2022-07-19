VIDEO: Police looking for vehicle that caused tanker truck to overturn near Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s in locating a vehicle they said caused a a semi-truck carrying gasoline to flip on its side on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge on Saturday.

The crash caused the interstate to temporarily close in both directions for several hours.

The City of Covington said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes just south of the bridge.

According to police, the vehicle collided with the semi, which caused the truck to lose control and flip.

Bowman said that the truck was carrying about 8,000 to 8,500 gallons, and about 500 of that leaked on the interstate and the city street.

Covington police said the vehicle appears to be a 2011 or newer Dodge Charger, possibly dark blue, with dark tinted windows. The vehicle will have passenger-side damage and may also have front-end damage.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Bowman said.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation you’re asked to contact Sgt. Rogers in the Traffic Unit at 859-292-2254.

