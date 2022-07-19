Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VIDEO: Police looking for vehicle that caused tanker truck to overturn near Brent Spence Bridge

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s in locating a vehicle they said caused a a semi-truck carrying gasoline to flip on its side on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge on Saturday.

The crash caused the interstate to temporarily close in both directions for several hours.

The City of Covington said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes just south of the bridge.

According to police, the vehicle collided with the semi, which caused the truck to lose control and flip.

Bowman said that the truck was carrying about 8,000 to 8,500 gallons, and about 500 of that leaked on the interstate and the city street.

Covington police said the vehicle appears to be a 2011 or newer Dodge Charger, possibly dark blue, with dark tinted windows. The vehicle will have passenger-side damage and may also have front-end damage.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Bowman said.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation you’re asked to contact Sgt. Rogers in the Traffic Unit at 859-292-2254.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
1 teen arrested, warrant issued for another after father, son killed in Clermont County
An investigation is underway after a male pedestrian was struck and killed in Forest Park...
Pedestrian killed in Forest Park hit and run, investigation underway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Escaped inmate barricaded with hostage shot dead by police in SWAT standoff at Mason hotel:...
Amid deadly SWAT standoff, hotel worker says she had to keep cleaning rooms
Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
In addition to its unique, sporadic, and stinky blooms, the Corpse Flower itself can grow to a...
Corpse Flower could bloom soon at Cincinnati Zoo
Missing Hillsboro girl found in Texas with California man
Missing Hillsboro girl found in Texas with California man
3 teens and two adults have now been charged in connection with the deaths of a father and son...
3 teens, 2 adults charged in connection with deaths of father, son in Clermont County