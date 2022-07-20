27 years for Tri-State man who used Snapchat to get child porn from victims

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Warren County man could spend the next 27 years in federal prison after authorities say he solicited sexual images of minor victims over Snapchat,.

Steven Richard Stiles, 34, received his sentence Tuesday from U.S. District Judge David Bunning.

Stiles, a Morrow resident, pleaded guilty in April to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.

He acknowledged in the plea agreement that from June-December 2021, he communicated with five victims by Snapchat. He persuaded the victims to produce images of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct and then convinced the victims to send him those images through the social media platform, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Stiles also admitted that he knew the images were of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence per federal law. He faces life probation after his release.

Authorities released news of the sentencing Tuesday in a statement co-signed by Erlanger Police Chief Kyle Rader, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Jerry Templet and United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier, IV.

HSI within the Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation with Erlanger PD.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the DOJ to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.