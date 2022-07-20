AAA: Heat can shorten the life of your vehicle battery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just like cold temperatures, warm temps can have a negative impact on your vehicle’s battery.

“A couple of things that are car’s worse enemy is heat and vibration,” says Enrique Sanders with AAA. “Just like the cold, we get concerned about our batteries, same concept in the heat.”

The heat can break down the inside of the batter and eventually cause it to fail.

Sanders says there are a few things to look out for before your vehicle’s battery dies.

“You won’t be able to typically look at a battery unless you see an excessive amount of corrosion around the terminal or if it’s loose, but typically you’re going to have a hard time starting as well as keeping the, you know when you go to start, you know, dim lights stuff like that,” Sanders explained. ″You’ll get some warning signs typically before.”

Sanders suggests if your battery is two to three years old, get it checked by a technician to see if the heat has affected it.

AAA says to keep up with your vehicle maintenance, especially with coolant and your vehicle’s AC.

The heat doesn’t just cause issues for what’s under the hood, Sanders explains.

“The most overlooked one sometimes is our tires because as a tire, there’s two reasons we put air in the tire: one is obviously to inflate the tire and to hold the weight of the vehicle, but the other reason is it maintains the temperature of the tire,” according to Sanders.

AAA recommends having an emergency kit equipped with plenty of water on warm days in your vehicle.

Read more tips from AAA below.

Heat Can Zap the Life from Batteries

Most drivers think battery problems occur primarily in winter, but summer heat can negatively impact your car’s battery even more than the bitter cold of winter. Heat and vibration are a battery’s two worst enemies leading to internal breakdown and eventual failure. While drivers cannot do much about the heat, they can make sure their battery is securely mounted in place to minimize vibration.

Another potential summer problem is faster evaporation of the battery fluid, leading to corrosion on terminals and connections. Clean any corrosive build-up from the battery terminals and cable clamps, and ensure the clamps are tight enough that they will not move.

If a car’s battery is more than three years old, it’s a good idea to have it tested by a trained technician to determine how much longer it will last.

Keep Your Engine Cool

Automobile engines work extra hard in the summer, and it is the cooling system’s job to protect the engine from overheating. In addition, additives in the coolant protect the radiator and internal engine components against wear and corrosion. Without proper cooling system maintenance, the odds of long-term engine damage, and a summertime boilover, definitely increase.

Over time, engine coolant becomes contaminated and its protective additives are depleted. That’s why the system should be flushed and the coolant replaced periodically as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. Older coolants used to require changing every two years or 24,000 miles, but most modern formulations are good for at least five years and 50,000 miles. See the owner’s manual or maintenance booklet to determine the service interval appropriate for a vehicle.

Between flushes, make sure the coolant is filled to the proper levels by checking the overflow reservoir. If necessary, top off the reservoir with a 50/50 mix of water and the coolant type specified by the vehicle manufacturer. CAUTION! – Never remove the radiator cap when the engine is hot – boiling coolant under pressure could cause serious burns.

Rubber cooling system components also are susceptible to deterioration caused by extreme heat. Inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, soft spots, or other signs of poor condition. Worn parts are more susceptible to failure in hot conditions and should be replaced.

Avoid Excessive Heat Where the Rubber Meets the Road

Driving on under-inflated tires not only affects the handling and braking of a vehicle, but it also can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high.

More than half the vehicles on the road were found to have at least one under-inflated tire, according to the Rubber Manufacturers Association, and 85 percent of motorists do not know how to properly inflate their tires.

Tires should be checked when the car has not been driven recently, and they should be inflated to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer—not the number molded into the tire sidewall. Recommended tire pressures can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker normally located on the driver’s door jamb. Some vehicles use different pressures for the front and rear tires.

While checking the tire pressures—including the spare—drivers also should inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.

Cars Need Fluids during Extreme Heat Too

Engine fluids are essential to keeping a vehicle running smoothly. Most fluids not only lubricate, but they also serve as coolants by helping carry heat away from critical components. When fluid levels are low, this cooling effect is reduced, and the possibility of overheating increases. Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

Cool Passengers are Happy Passengers

Maintaining a comfortable driving environment reduces fatigue, which can play an important part in driver alertness and vehicle safety. During the extreme summer heat, a properly operating air conditioning system can be more than just a pleasant convenience. If a car’s air conditioning is not maintaining the interior temperature as well as it did in the past, it may mean the refrigerant level is low or there is another problem. Have the air conditioning system checked by a certified technician.

Many automotive climate control systems today are equipped with a cabin filter that prevents outside debris from entering. If present, this filter should be inspected and replaced as needed to ensure maximum airflow and cooling during the summer months.

Just in Case….Be Prepared for Summer Breakdowns

Even with proper preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur. AAA recommends every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle. The kit should include water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools, and a first aid kit.

