Bengals Mixon among top 10 RBs in Madden 23

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is coming off his best career years and the developers of Madden 23 are taking notice.

Mixon is rated a 93 overall in the latest version of the iconic football video game.

The 93 rating makes Mixon the sixth highest-rated running back in the game.

Here’s a rundown of the top 10 running backs in Madden 23:

No. 1 - Derrick Henry, Titans, 97

No. 2 - Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, 96

T-No. 2 - Nick Chubb, Browns, 96

No. 4 - Jonathan Taylor, Colts, 95

No. 5 - Dalvin Cook, Vikings, 94

No. 6 - Joe Mixon, Bengals, 93

No. 7 - Alvin Kamara, Saints, 90

No. 8 - Aaron Jones, Packers, 89

No. 9 - Austin Ekeler, Chargers, 88

No. 10 - Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, 88

Madden 23 has been releasing player ratings all week and started Monday with the wide receivers.

The rating of Mixon’s teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, is a headscratcher for many Madden players and even Chase himself.

Chase was rated an 87 overall, which makes him the 19th best wide receiver in Madden 23.

The rating did not go unnoticed by the Bengals’ young star.

Bengals and Madden fans are eagerly awaiting Friday’s rating release, which is when the quarterback ratings will be unveiled.

Madden 23 releases on Aug. 19.

