Body pulled from Ohio River in Lawrenceburg identified

Rescue crews searched the water for several hours before the body.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - The person who was pulled out of the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg Tuesday has been identified.

The body of 61-year-old Nelson Lang, of Cincinnati, was recovered by rescue crews around 4 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Crews were called out to the area of the Ohio River near Walnut Street in Lawrenceburg around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Myers said.

Meyers said they received reports that someone was in the water close to the riverbank yelling for help.

Bystanders attempted to reach the person and throw him a floatation device, but Lang went under the water, according to DNR.

Rescue crews searched the water for several hours before finding Lang’s body about 40 yards from the shore, DNR explained.

