California man faces kidnapping charge after taking Ohio teen to Texas

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Federal court documents are providing more details on how a 15-year-old Hillsboro teen wound up in Texas with a man nearly twice her age.

The search for the teen ended in El Paso, Texas, at the Greyhound Bus Station on July 18, the FBI’s El Paso field office said.

The search started two days earlier on July 16 when the teen was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

As officers investigated, they found out from the girl’s friends she had been talking with a man named “Roman” from California. The man was later identified as Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, of California, Hillsboro police said.

The 15-year-old met Nguyen through Discord, which is an app commonly used by video gamers to talk with one another, federal documents explain.

Nguyen and the teen started talking and documents claim the girl told him she was 18. Court records say he later found out she was actually 15.

Those chats evolved into video chats that were sexual in nature as the teen sent nude images to Nguyen, according to the court documents.

Then, during the week of July 7, Nguyen traveled to Ohio to meet the teen and went to the Festival of Bells together, police explained.

In the time between her disappearance and his arrival, court documents say Nguyen admitted to FBI Agents that the teen snuck him into her home twice during that time.

During their time together, the teen allegedly shared a picture with a friend showing the two of them partially dressed in her bedroom.

The 28-year-old slept in a rental vehicle that he parked near the girl’s home while in Hillsboro.

>> FBI agents recover teen girl in Texas allegedly kidnapped from Tri-State <<

On the morning of July 16, the teen’s father reported her missing after the two argued the night prior.

Investigators searched the girl’s Hillsboro bedroom where they found a job application with an address for “Roman” that led the investigation to San Diego, California.

San Diego police were able to help fully identify “Roman” as 28-year-old Alex Nguyen, Hillsboro PD explained.

The FBI says Nguyen and the girl returned the rental vehicle to CVG and hopped on a bus bound for El Paso.

Thanks to Nguyen’s cell phone, the FBI was waiting at the Greyhound station when they arrived.

Nguyen was taken into custody without incident. The girl is safe and will be brought back to Ohio, police say.

Nguyen faces federal charges of kidnapping with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He will be extradited to the Southern District of Ohio where the arrest warrant and complaint were filed.

Alex Nguyen faces federal charges of kidnapping with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He will be extradited to the Southern District of Ohio where the arrest warrant and complaint were filed. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.