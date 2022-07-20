Contests
Cincinnati named top 100 best places to live in the U.S.

Cincinnati was the only Ohio city to be listed
Things To Do In Cincinnati This Weekend: Aug. 1 – 5
(tcw-wxix)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati was listed in the top 100 best places to live in the U.S. by Livability on July 20.

The Queen City was the only Ohio city on the list, ranked at 42 out of 100, right above Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a “livscore” of 624.

A few notable mentions in the article that locals love were Over-the-Rhine, Findlay Market, Homemakers Bar, Eden Park and Smith & Hannon Bookstore.

For nine years, the editors of Livability and data scientists have created the annual ranking.

The livscore ranking is based off of nine categories:

  • Amenities
  • Economy
  • Demographics
  • Housing
  • Social and Civic Capital
  • Education
  • Health Care
  • Transportation and Infrastructure
  • Remote-Readiness

The No. 1 best place to live based on the criteria is Madison, Wisconsin with a livscore of 725, according to the publication.

Other Tri-State cities listed in the ranking:

  • No. 7: Fishers, IN
  • No. 10: Carmel, IN
  • No. 55: Louisville, KY
  • No. 92: Bloomington, IN
  • No. 93: Lexington, KY

