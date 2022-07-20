Cincinnati named top 100 best places to live in the U.S.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati was listed in the top 100 best places to live in the U.S. by Livability on July 20.

The Queen City was the only Ohio city on the list, ranked at 42 out of 100, right above Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a “livscore” of 624.

A few notable mentions in the article that locals love were Over-the-Rhine, Findlay Market, Homemakers Bar, Eden Park and Smith & Hannon Bookstore.

For nine years, the editors of Livability and data scientists have created the annual ranking.

The livscore ranking is based off of nine categories:

Amenities

Economy

Demographics

Housing

Social and Civic Capital

Education

Health Care

Transportation and Infrastructure

Remote-Readiness

The No. 1 best place to live based on the criteria is Madison, Wisconsin with a livscore of 725, according to the publication.

Other Tri-State cities listed in the ranking:

No. 7: Fishers, IN

No. 10: Carmel, IN

No. 55: Louisville, KY

No. 92: Bloomington, IN

No. 93: Lexington, KY

