First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory, storm threat

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

The heat index is expected to rise to 100 degrees or higher in many locations, prompting a Heat Advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Then, severe thunderstorms are possible from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Heat indexes will be over 100.
Heat indexes will be over 100.(FOX19 NOW)

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Right now, the weather looks hot and dry for the Jimmy Buffet concert Thursday night at Riverbend with the heat index around 90°.

The weather will be even hotter and more humid for the Cincinnati Music Festival this weekend.

It looks like the weather will be dry with afternoon heat index values in the middle 90s Friday, and the low 100s on both Saturday and Sunday.

