Here’s the next members of Bengals Ring of Honor

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday offensive tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis will be added to the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022.

The new honor class will be inducted in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

The ceremony will take place during the Bengals’ primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Season ticket members and suite holders have until June 10 to vote for this year’s inductees on the Official Bengals App.

The 2022 ballot included 13 other former Bengals.

  • Jim Breech
  • James Brooks
  • Cris Collinsworth
  • Corey Dillon
  • Boomer Esiason
  • David Fulcher
  • Chad Johnson
  • Tim Krumrie
  • Dave Lapham
  • Max Montoya
  • Lemar Parrish
  • Bob Trumpy
  • Reggie Williams

>> Bengals regular season schedule <<

