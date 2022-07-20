Here’s the next members of Bengals Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday offensive tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis will be added to the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022.

The new honor class will be inducted in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

It's official! You all voted and now Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis will be welcomed as the fifth and sixth members of the Bengals Ring of Honor.



On September 29th at halftime vs the Dolphins, we will honor them with a special induction ceremony. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 20, 2022

The ceremony will take place during the Bengals’ primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Season ticket members and suite holders have until June 10 to vote for this year’s inductees on the Official Bengals App.

The 2022 ballot included 13 other former Bengals.

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

>> Bengals regular season schedule <<

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.