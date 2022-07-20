Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Stowaway chicken reunited with owner after catching 13-mile ride

By Darren Perron and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – It’s common knowledge that chickens can’t fly, but that didn’t stop a hen in Vermont from trekking 13 miles away from home.

Amelia the chicken typically spends her day doing normal chicken things, like digging up dirt, looking for food or hanging with her feathered friends. She also loves snuggles from her human mom, Rebecca Thibeault.

“I raised them from very small,” Thibeault told WCAX.

It seems Amelia got tired of the country life and flew the coop for a day in the city.

“I was very sad that she was missing,” Thibeault said.

Somehow Amelia climbed into a tiny compartment in the undercarriage of a truck and took a 13-mile ride to downtown Burlington, Vermont.

Lo Fasano had just finished a cup of coffee on a morning walk in the area when she spotted the chicken. She tried calling rehabilitators and police to get Amelia help.

“They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said.

So, she took Amelia home and gave her food and a place to nest. Then she turned to social media in an effort to find the chicken’s owner.

“Even though it was a long shot, I had hope,” Fasano said.

Fasano’s hope paid off. A Facebook post led her to Amelia’s family who was worried sick about the wayward hen. They connected and got the bird home.

“I think about her and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a...
Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms
FBI agents in El Paso on Monday recovered a 15-year-old allegedly kidnapped from Ohio.
FBI agents recover teenage girl in Texas allegedly kidnapped from Tri-State
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry confirmed teams are searching the...
Body pulled from Ohio River during missing person search
3 teens and two adults have now been charged in connection with the deaths of a father and son...
3 teens, 2 adults charged in connection with deaths of father, son in Clermont County

Latest News

A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
US home sales fell in June as prices reach new heights
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
A helicopter from the Butte County Sheriff's Office was dispatched, along with emergency...
WATCH: Horse, rider rescued from bottom of cliff after long fall
Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer caught up in alleged meth ring
Cincinnati Police Officers Donte Hill (left) and Dennis Barnette (right)
Testimony underway in Cincinnati police ‘n-word’ case as officers try to prove reverse racial discrimination