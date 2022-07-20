Hot and humid weather remains; storms possible this evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On this First Alert Weather Day we are tracking the heat and the chance for storms. The heat advisory continues until 8pm today. The heat index is already well above 100 so take it easy outdoors this afternoon.

We will also see a few storms from 7pm until midnight move from west to east through the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with high winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid yet again. However, we do not see the chance for storms. It will be steamy at Riverbend for the Jimmy Buffett concert Thursday evening. Also Cincinnati Music Festival kicks off Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium. Stay hydrated if you are attending those events and take it easy.

Friday starts a new heat wave with highs consistently in the 90s for several days. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with hazy conditions at times. Use common sense if you are going to be outdoors in the heat of the day. It could be especially tough on certain people with breathing or heat issues.

Our next chance for rain arrives Monday and continues through the middle of the week. These look to be typical summertime thunderstorms.

