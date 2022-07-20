Late Tri-State teen’s decision to become organ donor saves multiple lives

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a 17-year-old Blanchester girl who was killed in a car crash is honoring her wish of being an organ donor.

Barbara Collett, a Blanchester High School student, died on July 2.

Barbara, an organ donor, has now helped save the lives of three people, her family says.

“She’d probably give me a really big hug and say, ‘Thank you,’” Barbara’s father, Aaron Collett, said Tuesday.

Aaron says when Barbara passed her driver’s license test, she already knew she was going to check the box to become an organ donor.

“When that question got brought up, she was on it,” Aaron recalled. “She was like, ‘Yes I definitely want to be an organ donor.’”

Barbara’s sister, Amelia Collett, says that selfelss decision was one she knew Barbara was going to make.

“She wanted to donate and everything,” Amelia said. “She’s talked about it before.”

It’s that type of caring nature that Aaron hopes will live on as a legacy of love.

“She changed my life when she was born,” Barbara’s grandmother, Bonny Stone said. “She was my miracle that changed my life, and hopefully she’s somebody else’s miracle.”

That miracle has already come to fruition. Aaron says Barbara’s organs have saved three people’s lives and that Barbara’s choice has inspired her cousin to become an organ donor himself. Another one of Barbara’s cousins, Hallie Jackson says she’s also going to follow in Barbara’s footsteps.

“I think I’m going to do that too, just for her,” Jackson said. “She always talked about how good it was to be an organ donor.”

As Jackson things back on memories of Barbara, it’s the family trips that stand out.

“She bought this big Orca whale from Sea World, and that was her favorite place to go when we went to Florida was Sea World,” Jackson said. “She loved this thing. It was $60. She was a very loving and open-hearted. She always had open arms.”

Barbara’s kind-hearted, caring nature is what Aaron says he will hold on to.

“I think it’s hard to find sorties about Barbara, about her personally, because she never made anything about herself,” he said. “She was always more worried about what’s going on with you, let’s talk about you.”

Aaron says he is working to start a scholarship in Barbara’s name.

There will be a benefit July 28 at the Texas Road House in Milford, where Barbara worked. The proceeds will help cover funeral costs.

