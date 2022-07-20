Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man wanted for assault after beating victim with baseball bat, police say

Cincinnati police and Crime Stoppers have put out an alert for Mohammad Elayan. He's accused of...
Cincinnati police and Crime Stoppers have put out an alert for Mohammad Elayan. He's accused of beating a man with a baseball bat.(Cincinnati police/Crime Stoppers)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat in Corryville last April.

Mohammad Elayan, 34, of Westwood, is facing a charge of felonious assault, according to court documents.

The victim told police he went into a gas station on Jefferson Avenue to buy a few items and threw his money on the counter.

Surveillance video shows the victim and Elayan getting into an argument, the documents say.

The video also captured the victim shoving a case of alcohol over the counter as he left the store, police say

The victim told police Elayan pulled out a handgun and then followed him outside with a baseball bat.

Elayan then hit the victim several times, according to the victim’s statement.

Police describe Elayan as 6′1″ and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a...
Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms
FBI agents in El Paso on Monday recovered a 15-year-old allegedly kidnapped from Ohio.
FBI agents recover teenage girl in Texas allegedly kidnapped from Tri-State
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry confirmed teams are searching the...
Body pulled from Ohio River during missing person search
3 teens and two adults have now been charged in connection with the deaths of a father and son...
3 teens, 2 adults charged in connection with deaths of father, son in Clermont County

Latest News

National Moon Day
National Moon Day: Cincinnati-native Neil Armstrong’s historical steps
Adam Craig Duncan
Sheriff: Hamilton County man wanted in shooting after bar fight
Alex Nguyen faces federal charges of kidnapping with intent to engage in illicit sexual...
California man faces kidnapping charge after taking Ohio teen to Texas
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Deasha Vaughn was indicted on one count of...
Cincinnati woman accused of hitting another woman with a toilet seat