Man wanted for assault after beating victim with baseball bat, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat in Corryville last April.

Mohammad Elayan, 34, of Westwood, is facing a charge of felonious assault, according to court documents.

The victim told police he went into a gas station on Jefferson Avenue to buy a few items and threw his money on the counter.

Surveillance video shows the victim and Elayan getting into an argument, the documents say.

The video also captured the victim shoving a case of alcohol over the counter as he left the store, police say

The victim told police Elayan pulled out a handgun and then followed him outside with a baseball bat.

Elayan then hit the victim several times, according to the victim’s statement.

Police describe Elayan as 6′1″ and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

