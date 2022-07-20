National Moon Day: Cincinnati-native Neil Armstrong’s historical steps

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fifty-three years ago, NASA conducted its first successful mission to the moon, marking July 20 as National Moon Day.

The NASA spacecraft Apollo 11 sent astronaut and Cincinnati-native Neil Armstrong, along with Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, to space, allowing Armstrong and Aldrin became the first people to walk the moon.

According to NASA’s documentation, the Apollo 11 space mission began at approximately 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969. The mission officially ended on July 24:

July 16 at 9:32 a.m.: Apollo 11 clears the tower.

9:44 a.m.: The crew enters Earth’s orbit.

After one-and-a-half orbits, the crew began to move toward the moon’s orbit.

July 19: Apollo 11 enters into lunar orbit.

July 20 at 4:17 p.m.: The Eagle, the lunar module that held Armstrong and Aldrin, landed on the moon.

10:56 p.m.: Armstrong gets ready to take his first step on the moon. Aldrin later follows Armstrong, describing the moon’s surface as “magnificent desolation.”

July 24: Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins splash down near Hawaii.

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong said after taking his first step on the lunar crust.

President John F. Kennedy announced his national goal of landing the first person on the moon at Rice University on Sept. 12, 1962.

“For the eyes of the world now look into space, to the moon and to the planets beyond, and we have vowed that we shall not see it governed by a hostile flag of conquest, but by a banner of freedom and peace,” Kennedy said in his moon speech.

Seven years later, NASA completed the late president’s historic challenge, showing scientific and technological advancements, not only to the Soviet Union but to the world.

