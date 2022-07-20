Contests
New tailgating spot announced for Bearcat football fans

The Bearcat Bash will block-off all of Short Vine on gamedays
UC Launching the "Bearcat Bash" Tailgate
By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The game day experience is growing after the University of Cincinnati’s Bearcat Bash announced that Short Vine Street will be blocked-off for bearcat football games.

The Bearcat Bash is UC’s version of ESPN “College GameDay,” the unofficial tailgate for UC football games, according to Mo Egger of ESPN 1530.

“ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ is maybe the biggest pregame show in all of sports, to have a version of that here, will be really cool, and selfishly for my money even cooler, Egger said.

According to Egger, Short Vine Street will have a big screen, a designated outdoor refreshment area and a stage that is in the works.

“That Short Vine area is such an important [part] of the University of Cincinnati neighborhood,” Egger explained. “There’s a ton of great fans there, a ton of great establishments and so, to grow the gameday experience, [it will] give people another option to do something before the game.”

Egger will host the Bearcat Bash, alongside former Bearcats quarterback Tony Pike.

