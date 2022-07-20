Contests
OSP: Man dead after 2 vehicles flip in Highland County crash

One driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
(wsaw)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Tuesday after a crash in Highland County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of US-50 and Danville Road in Union Township.

Jeremy Watson, 50, of Mount Orab, was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler north on Danville. OSP says he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with US-50.

In that intersection, Watson struck A 2013 Chevrolet 2500 driven by David West, 57, of Lynchburg.

Both vehicles traveled off the north side of the road and overturned, OSP says.

Watson was ejected. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to OSP.

The Highland County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

West sustained minor injuries.

OSP’s Wilmington Post is investigating.

