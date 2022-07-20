Contests
Parents say proposed logo for Georgia elementary school resembles Nazi symbol

An elementary school near Atlanta released a new logo that some parents say resembles a Nazi symbol. (Source: WSB/PARENT/VIEWER HANDOUT/CNN)
By WSB staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) – An elementary school near Atlanta has released a new school logo that some parents say looks like a Nazi symbol.

Parents said they want to know why Cobb County School District officials didn’t see a problem with the school logo that was proposed for East Side Elementary School.

Rabbi Amanda Flaks and Stacy Efrat, two members of the Jewish community who spoke about the logo, both have children who attend the school.

“I want to see the logo not only taken away, I want a direct apology to our community – not just the Jewish community but the entire community,” Flaks said.

“There’s nothing to reconsider here,” Efrat said. “This just needs to be replaced.”

When the district sent parents the proposed logo Monday morning, many felt like it looked similar to the Nazi war eagle.

“It was used by the Nazi party during World War II and is used now by other neo-fascists and Nazi sympathizer groups,” Flaks said.

The Cobb County School District released a statement that reads in part: “The roll-out of this logo has been halted, and we are immediately reviewing needed changes. We understand and strongly agree that similarities to Nazi symbolism are unacceptable. Although this design was based on the U.S. Army colonel’s eagle wings, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools.”

“That doesn’t make sense to me,” Flaks said. “It’s not a military school. It’s a public school.”

The American Jewish Committee of the Atlanta region released a statement that reads: “It is troubling that nobody in the Cobb County schools recognized why this logo would be problematic, especially for a school located across the street from a synagogue. The school should do more than review the logo. It must be discarded immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

