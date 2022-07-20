Contests
Pedestrian killed in Forest Park hit and run identified

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - The person killed in a Forest Park hit and run on July 17 has been identified.

Tek Biswa, 36, was hit by a vehicle in the area of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Drive, the Hamilton Couty Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Two people called 911 just after 10 p.m. on July 17 to report a man, later identified as Biswa, was trapped under a vehicle on the side of the road, the callers told dispatchers.

911 caller: “Somebody got hit, a dude, in the middle of the street, a dude, and then there was another car that came down the street, and now a dude is under his car. I think he dead. I ain’t gone lie.”

Dispatch: “You said he’s trapped under the vehicle?”

911 caller: “Yeah, there’s cars coming down the street, and they can’t see him, and they rolled over top of him.”

Dispatch: “Is he like fully under, or is it like his legs?”

911 caller: “He’s fully under the car. His whole body is under the car.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the traffic investigation part of the hit and run that killed Biswa.

About two hours after Biswa was hit, as law enforcement continued to investigate, a person drove through the scene, nearly hitting officers on Winton Road, court records show.

The driver did not hit anyone, but he was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and misconduct at an emergency, Forest Park police confirm.

Court records identify the driver as Mac Arthur Phillips III, 47, of Fairfield.

The affidavit states that Phillips “knowingly operated a vehicle while intoxicated, passing a marked cruiser blocking traffic and entered an active accident/traffic scene investigation, hampering law enforcement in their official duties.”

Forest Park police are handling the OVI investigation.

