Sheriff: Hamilton County man wanted in shooting after bar fight

The fight went to a second location, where the suspect allegedly shot a man in the foot.
Adam Craig Duncan
Adam Craig Duncan(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warrants are out for the arrest of a 32-year-old man after he allegedly got into a bar fight and then shot someone.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Adam Craig Duncan, of Cleves.

The incident began around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Dew Drop Inn on Harrison Avenue in Whitewater Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Duncan was allegedly one of multiple patrons who got into an argument with the bar staff, which continued into the parking lot. The sheriff’s office says he pulled out a gun and fired two shots, one in the air, the other toward the bar.

The people involved in the argument left the scene in multiple vehicles before resuming the argument near Harrison Pike and Dry Fork Road.

At the intersection, Duncan allegedly fired four more shots, hitting one victim in the foot. Three shots hit the victim’s 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. No word on his or her condition.

Duncan is described as 6′1″ and 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm with a skull, flames and crown, ending in a rose tattoo on his right hand.

He is wanted on charges of felonious assault, assault, weapons under disability, improperly firing at or into a habitation and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513.586.5533 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

