Students travel hundreds of miles to North College Hill to lend helping hand

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Iowa and Tri-State high school students are braving the heat to help change a North Colleg Hill woman’s life.

The Tri-State-based group, People Working Cooperatively, paired the students with a homeowner in need. It just so happens some of the students got matched with a homeowner more than 500 miles away.

Their mission is to lend a helping hand to veterans, seniors and those with disabilities.

“So, these are things that just help make the home safe, accessible and allow people to continue to have pride of place,” explained Aaron Grant with People Working Cooperatively.

Dozens of students have spent the week following their mission to help others.

Among those helping is Addy, a volunteer.

“It just makes me feel great,” said Addy. “Everyone has been working super hard and you can definitely see the impact here.”

This is Addy’s second time spending her summer helping revamp the homes of those in need.

She says the decision to help once again was an easy one.

“So, I came to Catholic Heart Workcamp last year because I just felt like God was calling me to do that, and I enjoyed it so much that I decided to come back again,” she said.

On Wednesday, with the heat index around 100 degrees, working outside was difficult.

However, Grant says adults make sure everyone stays hydrated and takes breaks when they need.

“It’s important that people come back in the same condition that they came here in, hopefully, a little more tired, with a little more experience under their belt and ready to do it again someday,” he said.

According to Grant, more than 8,000 people are helped with home repair and renovation projects through People Working Cooperatively every year.

He says groups of students help them, especially with larger, more involved projects, and oftentimes, these students fundraise in order to make the trip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.