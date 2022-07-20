Contests
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It looks like another muggy start to your day with a few thin patches of fog, mainly in stream valleys and not nearly as widespread as Tuesday morning. Expect the fog to lift by about 8AM.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for two reasons:

The Heat Index will rise to 100° or higher in many locations - There is a HEAT ADVISORY from 1PM until 8PM.

Severe Thunderstorms are possible from 5PM until Midnight. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Right now, the weather looks hot and dry for Jimmy Buffet fans with the heat index around 90°.

The weather will be even hotter and more humid for the Cincinnati Music Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It looks like the weather will be dry with afternoon heat index values in the middle 90s Friday, and the low 100s Saturday and Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

