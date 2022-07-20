Tri-State officer offers ‘priceless’ aid in Highland Park after mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WXIX) - A West Chester police officer is temporarily working in Illinois with the Highland Park Police Department helping after the deadly July 4 mass shooting.

Nathan Marring has been an officer in West Chester since 2021. He was previously employed with Highland Park PD, where he’ll spend the next two weeks.

“It was Highland Park calling and asking me to come back, and yes, the answer will always be yes for these guys,” Marring said Tuesday.

Officers in Highland Park have been working around the clock after the Independence Day parade shooting left seven dead and 46 others wounded.

“It just meant a lot that I could just be here to support them, give these guys a day off,” Marring said. “I know they’ve been working nonstop.”

Lou Jogmen is chief of police for the Highland Park Police Department.

“We had officers that work ‘til two in the morning on the Fourth, and they got back in the squad car at six in the morning and started patrolling and have been,” Jogmen explained.

The chief told FOX32 in Chicago that Marring’s help will make an impact in the department, not least spelling the officers forever scarred following the shooting.

“I mean, he’s one guy,” Jogmen said, “but he’s a special guy. And just when he walked through the door, and to see the officers and their faces light up... I can get an officer just one day off to go home and be with the family and decompress and process. I mean, it really is priceless.”

Brent Lovell, executive board member to West Chester FOP Lodge 186, says he’s proud that one of their own members is serving his former department. “It is during these times law enforcement officers come together and provide assistance to their brothers and sisters in need,” Lovell said.

Added Marring, “To say that they’re my family is the only way to describe it, and so it’s just good to be back and help them.”

